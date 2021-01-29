Six children, aged 12 to 14, arrested in two separate violent crimes in Tarrant County

The unrelated crimes in Arlington and Haltom City had one thing in common: the suspects were children. One lieutenant called it a 'wake-up call.'

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The correct spelling of the victim's name is Ryan Munsie.

Inside Tarrant County's juvenile courtroom, where cameras aren't allowed, six children who were accused in two violent crimes, including capital murder, saw a judge Thursday. The young suspects were no older than 14.

"This is not a good path," said Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook, whose colleague was one of the victims.

Haltom City

The first two suspects, both just 14, have been charged with the capital murder of Ryan Munsie. Munsie, 31, was a mother of three who was delivering food for Uber Eats, police said, when she was discovered stabbed to death at a Haltom City apartment complex. She had not yet delivered the food.

"The only thing our family needs right now is justice," Munsie's husband Camaron Graham told WFAA Wednesday.

Police say the 14-year-olds intended to steal Munsie's car, but couldn't find her keys and stabbed her. Her phone was found in a dumpster less than a mile away.

"For us to have a murder is kind of a rare thing," said Haltom City Police Sgt. Eric Peters. "But for it to involve two 14-year-old juveniles -- that's exceedingly rare."

Arlington

In Arlington, the aggravated robbery of an off-duty police officer at a QT has landed four children in custody. Police say they were driving a stolen car during the crime.

"This is a very serious situation and it's a wake-up call," Lt. Cook said.

During court, the suspects' ages were revealed. Three of them are 14 years old, two having just turned 14, Judge Kim said. The fourth suspect is just 12.

"It's sad, let's face it," Lt. Cook said. "My heart goes out to their families because you know their families don't want their kids involved, and it's dangerous. Someone could've gotten seriously hurt yesterday."

Cook says beyond the shock of it is a bigger problem.

"We've got to do something," he said. "It's certainly conversations we're having at the police department. We'll continue to see what opportunities are there for us to bolster some of our programs to reach at-risk youth."