BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department conducted an undercover prostitution operation at a Beaumont hotel Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

A group of officers with the Narcotics and Vice Unit dressed in plain clothes and in uniform for the operation.

Police say the undercover officers posted an ad on the internet for "acts of prostitution."

Numerous people responded to the ad and reached an agreement to exchange sexual favors for money, police say.

Six males showed up at the hotel room and agreed to pay for sexual intercourse, reports show.

All six men were arrested and taken to the Jefferson County jail on prostitution charges.

The six men arrested are identified as:

Quentin Bloodworth, 25, Orange

Donell Gallien, 23, Beaumont

Ahsan Tariq, 30, Port Arthur

John Parrott, 48, Vidor

Luis Planas, 45, Beaumont

Timothy Mitchell, 45, Orange

Beaumont Police Department full release..

Thursday, December 19, 2019 at approximately 2:30 PM, Beaumont Police plain clothes and uniformed officers with the Narcotics and Vice Unit, conducted an undercover prostitution operation at a Beaumont hotel.

Undercover officers placed an ad on the internet for acts of prostitution. Numerous individuals responded and reached an agreement to exchange sexual favors for money. Six males showed up at the hotel room and agreed to pay for sexual intercourse. All six subjects were placed under arrest, transported to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with prostitution.

The Beaumont Police Department is working hard to stop human trafficking in our city. Many human trafficking victims are used in the sex trade industry. This is one of many ways we are working to prevent more demand for victims in our area.

The six men arrested were identified as:

Quentin Bloodworth, 25, Orange, Tx Donell Gallien, 23, Beaumont, Tx Ahsan Tariq, 30, Port Arthur, Tx John Parrott, 48, Vidor, Tx Luis Planas, 45, Beaumont, Tx Timothy Mitchell, 45, Orange, Tx

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

