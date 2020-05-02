CRAWFORD, Texas — Crawford police were asking for people to check their credit card statements and bank accounts after finding skimmers on gas pumps at the Crawford Coffee Station.

Police said they found the skimmers Tuesday at 6 p.m. on pumps one, two and four. The station is located at 6659 North Lone Star Pkwy.

Police did not know how long the skimmers had been in place.

Police have these tips for customers who pay with credit cards at the pump:

Use the pump closest to the storefront, in line of sight for store personnel

Before pumping, check for unusual Bluetooth signals with ID of string of numbers and letters; might be a skimmer

Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate cabinet opened without store personnel's knowledge

Safest bet is to pay inside with cash

Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up.

If you notice fraudulent charges on your account, contact your financial institution immediately.

