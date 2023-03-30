Speegleville Elementary in "secure" state after nearby resident performed target practice

According to a Midway ISD spokesperson, no one was allowed in or out of the school during this moderate stage of lockdown.

WACO, Texas — Midway ISD announced that Speegleville Elementary entered a "secure" position while police activity took place nearby on Thursday, March 30.

McClennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says a nearby resident was executing target practice, which caused alarm to the Elementary school.

According to the school district, SWAT was in the area and the school was being guarded by a police presence.

A Midway ISD spokesperson confirmed to 6 News that the school was "secure," meaning no one was allowed in or out of the campus, but they continued going on about their day inside.

There is currently no other information available.