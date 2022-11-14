CAUGHT ON CAM | Veteran-owned sports memorabilia shop in Copperas Cove burglarized on Veteran's Day

The owner of Apollo's Sports & Collectibles says they made away with more than $50,000 worth of product. He thinks it could be connected to a bigger operation.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A veteran-owned sports memorabilia shop in Copperas Cove was burglarized on Veteran's Day -- and it was all caught on surveillance video.

Apollo's Sports & Collectibles was broken into in the early hours of Nov. 11.

Surveillance video obtained by 6 News shows the group of thieves throwing a boulder is thrown through the glass door, then they hopped through the door with trash bags and started grabbing items in the store.

One of the individuals also had a hammer and used it to break glass.

John Bostic, the shop's owner, showed up hours later to find his passion, his investment and his hobby destroyed.

"When they do this to a small business like us -- we don't even make a profit here," he said. "All of our money is invested to try to build up and for them to take all this is more money that we have to put back in to the business to build it back."

Surveillance video confirms the thieves were in and out in less than three minutes. Bostic believes they had a well thought out plan and they have scoped out his shop before.

"It was like you were watching a movie, like where they are doing a bank robbery, where they're on a timer, they know how long they got," he explained.

Bostic tells 6 News they made away with more than $50,000 worth of sealed products and single cards.

They also snatched other memorabilia like an Emmitt Smith jersey and signed footballs. Bostic said the thieves had apparently no interest in baseball collectables as they didn't take any.

However, they did steal Bostic's business partners special collection. It was meant to stay in his family and was items has had for decades.

Bostic started a list of stolen items to send to other card shops to see if they pop up. That's when he learned Lucky 7 Cards and Collectables in Cedar Park was hit the same day.

Thomas Kurowski shared his surveillance with 6 News after losing $47,000 worth of product. He said it shows the thieves using similar tactics to the crime scene in Copperas Cove.

Both store owners think it could be the same people, especially with noticeably similar shoes, clothes,and even a clear shot of somebody's face.

Neither Copperas Cove Police or Cedar Park Police confirmed with 6 News that the two events are related.

"If you see anything that you recognize in our videos, please contact the Copperas Cove Police Department," Bostic said.