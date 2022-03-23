Spotless Crime Clean Up couple helps home owners in Round Rock

The Central Texas couple helped clean up damage following Monday's storm in Round Rock.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Josh and Kyly Abbatoye have a passion for helping others. When a co-worker reached out to Kyly six years ago for assistance cleaning up a murder scene, she told her husband they had a job to do.

"I said I can't imagine the trauma that her church went through when they went into volunteer to clean it," Kyly Abbatoye said. "We decided no one should have to do that and we started the business."

Since then, the two have done over 250 jobs helping Central Texas crime victims. But Wednesday, they helped the community in a different way.

On Monday, a severe storm tore through Texas that damaged parts in the Round Rock and Jarrell communities.

Kyly and Josh wanted to find some way to help. So, they looked into working with Samaritan's Purse, an evangelical organization that supports people in need, to help clean up the damage in Round Rock.

They joined other volunteers and headed up to the area where multiple homes were missing roofs and had debris scattered across their yards.

"We're here to just help and even not being from Round Rock," said Kyly. "They're still close and they need help. I mean, I had no idea that it was this bad "

The couple said they help others because they feel that it is their duty. They say they can rest easier at night knowing they tried to make a difference.

"Any little bit that we can do and we can help somebody. We know we're doing our job," Josh, who is a retired military veteran, said.

The two are passionate about doing a service and say that if it was possible financially, they would dedicate their lives to doing so.

But being in Round Rock gave them the satisfaction of giving people who just experienced tragedy a sense of hope.