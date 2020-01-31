AUSTIN, Texas — A man was reportedly stabbed at Republic Square Park in Downtown Austin Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect is in custody, police said.

According to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the incident spurred from an argument between two men.

No other information is available at this time.

