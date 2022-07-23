Stabbing leaves Temple man with 'life-threatening injuries', according to police

The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital for his injuries, as stated by police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of E. Avenue Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a disturbance around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a man with a stab wound. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital for his injuries, as stated by police.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where you can make a report anonymously.