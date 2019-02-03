WACO, Texas — A man suspected of stabbing another man during a fight near a Waco hotel has died after he was shot by a police officer, officials said.

RELATED: Fight that escalated into stabbing leads to officer-involved shooting in Waco, police say

Waco police were called around 10 p.m. to the Delux Inn in the 1400 block of I-35 for reports of a disturbance, Waco police said in a press release. The caller reported that a man armed with a knife damaged his room and was trying to get into at least one other hotel room.

An officer pulled into the parking lot and found a fight had broken out as a result of the man trying to get into the hotel room, police said.

The officer gave commands to the armed man to drop the knife, instead the man ran, police said. The officer and a citizen chased the man, police said. They caught the man not far away pulling on the door handles of a vehicle with a woman and children inside.

The good Samaritan who helped chase the man tackled the man to the ground, police said. The man then stabbed the citizen multiple times, according to police. The officer fired at the armed man, hitting him at least one time, police said.

Both men were taken to Hillcrest Hospital where the knife-wielding man was pronounced dead, police said.

The stabbing victim was treated for multiple stab wounds. His condition was not immediately known.

The officer was placed on administrative leave as the shooting is being investigated, police said.

Several witnesses are being interviewed, police said.

Investigators will also determine if the officer activated a body camera, according to police.