Beverly Hills, Waco S.W.A.T standoff ends with arrest

Around 1:30 P.M Beverly Hills Police Department received a report about a disturbance between a couple at a home.

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — Patrick Scot Watkins, 28, had a standoff with Beverly Hills Police and Waco S.W.A.T after an alleged domestic dispute between his girlfriend brought police to the 900 block of Harvard, according to police.

Around 1:30 p.m. Beverly Hills Police received a report that Watkins had displayed a shotgun to his girlfriend during an argument at a residence, according to police.

The 29-year-old female victim fled fearing for her life and was chased by Watkins in his vehicle as he attempted to use the vehicle as a weapon to injure her, according to police.

Police say Watkins fled the scene prior to officers being able to locate him. An arrest warrant was obtained by police for Aggravated Assault. The female victim was taken to a local hospital due to her injuries, according to police.

The victim's name has not been released by police.

Beverly Hills police later responded to another call that Watkins had made it back home. When police arrived at his residence, he fled from a white truck into the home, as stated by police.

A search warrant was obtained to enter the home and Waco Police Department both S.W.A.T. and patrol, assisted in arresting Watkins, as stated in the release.

Upon a later investigation, Beverly Hills Police Department investigators located multiple weapons and drugs, according to police.