Standoff with police ends with one in custody, Temple PD looking for other suspect

The man was apprehended after a standoff that lasted over an hour.
Credit: WNEP

TEMPLE, Texas — After a standoff with authorities this afternoon the police have arrested one male suspect, according to Temple Police Department.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Avenue H and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 1:40 p.m. for a traffic accident, according to police. 

One of the men who was involved in the crash ran away on foot. He was found armed with a gun in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street by officers, as stated in a release. The man was apprehended after a standoff that lasted over an hour.

Officers set up a perimeter and warned nearby residents and businesses during the event.

Temple Police are still looking for a suspect and confirm his role in the crash, as stated by Temple PD.

 Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

