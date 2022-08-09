High speed chase ends in Robinson when suspect crashes into creek, car catches fire

Texas DPS said the suspect's car caught fire after he crashed into a creek in Robinson.

ROBINSON, Texas — A Bruceville man in a Honda Civic led police on a high speed chase through McLennan County Tuesday before eventually crashing into a creek in Robinson, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Police said Sean Riley Marcus, 29, refused to stop after a DPS trooper tried to pull him over for speeding on I-35.

DPS said Marcus sped through parking lots and drove on the wrong side of the road while trying to get away.

At one point, Marcus tried to ram a trooper's vehicle but the trooper managed to avoid the collision, according to DPS.

The chase continued into Robinson, all the while, police said Marcus was throwing things out the window.

Marcus eventually crashed into a creek bed at State Loop 340. The car caught fire but Marcus escaped unharmed.