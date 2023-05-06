Cedric Marks sentencing trial | State seeks death penalty

The state is seeking the death penalty for his role in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin in Temple back in 2019.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Convicted murderer Cedric Marks returned to the Bell County Justice Center on Monday for his sentencing hearing.

During Monday's hearing, the state focused on another ex-girlfriend of Marks, April Pease. Marks was charged with second-degree murder for her death after she went missing 2009.

In court, her mother, Dorothy Pease, testified how she believes Marks killed her daughter. She said Marks choked her and that her daughter explained how she was afraid of him.

Pease had three children and shared a son with Marks.

Pease did tell the jury her daughter lost custody of her two children and temporary custody was given to Marks after she went missing.

A video of marks dedicated to Pease's other two children and his son was played in court. In the video, Marks can be seen and heard apologizing to the three children for quote "What he was about to do."

That video was taken just a few days before Pease went missing.

Sentencing is expected to last until Wednesday.