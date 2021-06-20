Jessica Trefethen pled not guilty to depraved indifference murder in connection to the death of her 3-year-old son, Maddox, in June 2021.

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — The jury in the trial of Jessica Trefethen, a mother who pled not guilty to depraved indifference murder in connection to the death of her 3-year-old son, Maddox, in June 2021, found Trefethen guilty Tuesday.

Some of the witnesses called to the stand during the trial included Trefethen's mother, Sherry Johnson, Maine State Police forensics analysts, and a Maine State Police detective who worked on the case.

Trefethen of Stockton Springs is also known by the last names Williams and Johnson.

Maddox Williams was pronounced dead at Waldo County General Hospital on June 20, 2021. His autopsy showed he died with a fractured spine, multiple bruises, deep tissue bruising, and internal bleeding, among other injuries.

