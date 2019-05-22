SUGAR LAND, Texas — Police officers have arrested a local teenager after they received a tip he was making bombs inside his home.

Fort Bend ISD officers say Maximillion Alexander Young, 17, was arrested at Clements High School on May 15.

A week earlier, Fort Bend ISD said they received a tip via email from the mother of another student at the high school.

The woman said her daughter told her Young said that he knew how to make bombs.

He also allegedly told the student that he makes his own gunpowder and he wanted to sell bombs. The girl claimed Young talked about using glass, plastic or rocks in the bombs and that those objects moving at high speed would shred people apart.

Court documents showed the girl said Young told her the people at the high school are going nowhere in life and they are not worth it. The girl also said Young told her she is the only one that is nice to him.

On May 9, officers found Potassium Nitrate, Charcoal and Sulfur in a tool shed at the back of the teen's house. A few days later, they obtained a search warrant and searched the home.

There they found military-style equipment in the boy's closet including a helmet and body armor with wires hanging from it.

Authorities also found air soft guns made to look like real rifles.

Young was charged with components of explosives, a third degree felony. His bond was set at $25,000.

The high school's principal and the Fort Bend ISD police chief sent the following letter to parents on May 15:

Dear Clements High School Parents and Guardians,

The safety and security of Clements students are always top priorities. Therefore, I am writing to inform you that a Clements High School student has been arrested on a charge of possession of components of an explosive.

On the evening of Thursday, May 9, 2019, I was informed about several comments made by a student. These comments suggested the student had access to various combustible materials and had spoken about the capabilities of such materials. I notified the Fort Bend ISD Police Department and they immediately began an investigation with the assistance of other agencies. An arrest was made this morning.

It is important to note that no direct threat was made towards any individual or the school. Nevertheless, FBISD Police Chief David Rider and I believe it is necessary to inform you about this incident. The investigation into this situation is ongoing and we will continue to do our due diligence in matters related to it. It is also important that our students know that we will always take immediate action when we receive reports that involve the safety of our school.

Chief Rider and I commend the students who reached out to an adult to report their concerns about this matter. Please remind your children to report anything that looks or sounds dangerous or unusual to a trusted adult. They can also call our Student Crime Stoppers Hotline at 281-491-TIPS (8477).

We appreciate that our students, staff, and parents work together each day to keep our schools safe. Thank you for your continued support of Clements High School.

Sincerely,

David Yaffie, Principal, Clements High School

Chief David Rider, FBISD Police Department

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM