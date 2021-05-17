Surveillance photos show suspect wanted in Killeen nightclub shooting, police say

Killeen police say the man shot at two people outside the Hangover Club.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police released a surveillance photo Monday of a man they say shot at two people outside a nightclub early Sunday morning.

The suspect approached two females outside the Hangover Club at 104 W. Elms Road around 2 a.m. and shot at them multiple times, police said.

Police arrived to find one of the females had been shot and the other had minor injuries. The shooting victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a black male who was earing a black hoodie, a red shirt, black pants and back and white tennis shoes.