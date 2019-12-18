SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a suspect whom they allege stole a truck from a military veteran in San Antonio earlier in December.

Hector Bernal, 30, faces two charges of vehicle theft.

SAPD spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez said Bernal was known to detectives as a suspect in other vehicle thefts. Authorities were able to take Bernal into custody Wednesday. While apprehending Bernal, detectives were able to recover another stolen vehicle, Rodriguez said.

Army Ranger Ryan Davis was gravely injured during combat in Afghanistan in August. He was flown 8,000 miles from a combat zone to San Antonio for treatment at Brooke Army Medical Center and has been in San Antonio recovering ever since.

"He lost his right leg, his right hip, his right pelvic, his left leg below the knee and his right arm,” said Asia, Ryan's wife.

Asia said he was given a 30 percent chance of survival. In the months after Ryan suffered his injuries, his wife has lived out of AirBnBs and hotels in an effort to stay close to Ryan.

As the couple prepared to move into Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, their truck was stolen from the Marriott on Broadway near 410. It was packed full and ready for the move.

Sunday afternoon, police found the truck in a parking lot on the south side. Inside the truck were two priceless items they thought they would never soon again - Ryan's Purple Heart and the American flag sent home with him. The couple were unable to recover personal records, medication, clothes and gifts for their 6-year-old son.

Asia is thankful to the community for spreading the word about their stolen truck. Beyond that, she encouraged people to donate to the foundations that have played an integral role in helping her and her husband following his injuries, including the Wounded Warrior Project, Lead the Way Fund and Sua Sponte Foundation.

SAPD said that their investigation into the stolen vehicles is ongoing.

"This is also a really important reminder for everyone - especially around the holidays - to please not leave property, especially visible property, inside your vehicle," Rodriguez said.

