Temple Police arrest suspect after robbery early Sunday morning

Police said they were dispatched to the 3000 block of Thornton Lane around 5:46 a.m., where the suspect had stolen an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes.

TEMPLE, Texas — One man was arrested after an alleged aggravated robbery early Sunday, according to the Temple Police Department.

The suspect initially fled the scene, said police, but officers were able to locate and arrest him.

No injuries were reported.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.