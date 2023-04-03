1 arrested for reportedly threatening someone with knife in Temple

Police say around 7:30 p.m., they were called to the 700 block of East Avenue D because of a reported aggravated assault.

TEMPLE, Texas — A male suspect was arrested for reportedly threatening someone with a knife in Temple, the Temple Police Department said in a news release Monday night.

Temple PD said the male threatened someone with a knife, left the area, then came back to the area. When he got back to the location of the incident, he was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.

Nobody was hurt.

Police ask that if you have any information on this incident to call them at 254-298-5500 or report an anonymous tip to the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477.