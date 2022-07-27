Suspect arrested: Charged with deadly conduct, weapon possession in shooting

Dontavis Gowan was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left four people wounded back in May.

WACO, Texas — Dontavis Gowan, 41, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct Wednesday, according to the Waco Police Department.

In May, Waco PD received a call about a shooting that occurred near the 1900 Block of Preston.

Police said when officers arrived, they located two victims, one male and one female with gunshot wounds, according to reports. The other two victims, two men went to the hospital before officers arrived.

The victims' names have not been released.

Last month, 30-year-old Toylan Wright was also arrested and charged for his involvement in the shooting, according to Waco PD.

Gowan and Wright's bonds have both been set at $1,000,000 for the shooting, according to the Waco Police Department.

No other information is available at this time.