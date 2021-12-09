Suspect arrested, charged with capital murder of 24-year-old Harker Heights woman

A witness at the scene told Harker Heights Police that a man fled the scene following a "verbal altercation" with the victim.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The shooting suspect who killed a 24-year-old Harker Heights woman was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said Sunday.

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell of Killeen, 20, was arrested by the Harker Heights-Belton SWAT team on Sept. 11 in connection to the July 31 death of Skyler Mills, according to police.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of Brittney Way after receiving a domestic disturbance call just after 3:45 a.m. Upon arriving, officers found Mills suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, Mills died as a result of her injured and was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace on scene just before 6 a.m.

A witness at the scene told police they had seen a man flee the scene following a "verbal altercation" with Mills.