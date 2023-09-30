Suspect arrested in homicide case, victim's identity withheld

The female victim died from her injuries while undergoing treatment, the male victim remains in critical condition.

WACO, Texas — In the ongoing homicide investigation, 26-year-old Gustavo Rojas has been arrested by Waco Police Officers. Rojas is suspected of being involved in the homicide of a 21-year-old female, whose name is being withheld.

The homicide happened on Sept. 29 at 11:10 p.m. Waco PD officers were dispatched to the 1900 Block of Avondale. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals, a male and a female, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were started, and the wounded victims were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care. The female victim died from her injuries while undergoing treatment, the male victim remains in critical condition.