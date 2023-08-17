Suspect charged in Boozer's Jewelers robbery in Waco

42-year-old John Rainwater has been charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly robbing Boozer's Jewelers in Waco.

WACO, Texas — A suspect has been charged in an aggravated robbery at a Waco jewelry store in June, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police said 42-year-old John Rainwater, who was already in custody for two bank robberies in Waco, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery for allegedly robbing Boozer's Jewelers in Waco on June 17, 2023.

Waco PD said two men entered and robbed the store at gunpoint.

Detectives with the Waco Police Department Special Crimes Unit said they were able to identify Rainwater as the suspect due to his "likeness and consistency with how he committed each robbery".

Rainwater was arrested for two federal warrants in July, during which police said they found a Rolex watch that was later confirmed to have been stolen from Boozer's.

Two other individuals were also arrested in connection to the crime, according to police. Tontanisha Freeman was reportedly arrested in Austin on Aug. 4 for theft by possession as she allegedly pawned jewelry from the robbery, and Lawanda Joiner was arrested in Waco on Aug. 4 for theft by possession for allegedly delivering the stolen jewelry to Freeman, said police.

Police say both Freeman and Joiner have since bonded out.

Waco PD said the investigation is still ongoing. Updates will be given as more information becomes available.