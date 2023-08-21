Suspect in custody after Falls County manhunt

The Falls County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies assisted in a manhunt to find James Dakota Steel after an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 21.

LOTT, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a multi-agency manhunt in Falls County, TX, according to the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said James Dakota Steele was apprehended on Aug. 21 after fleeing from deputies.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle and person call in the 200 block of N. 9th Street in Lott, Texas. When deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Steele, Steele allegedly refused to comply and became aggressive. The Sheriff's Office said Steele tried to flee the scene, which led to an officer-involved shooting.

Falls County DA's Investigators, the Marlin Police Department, Rosebud Police Department, Texas Game Wardens and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers all reportedly assisted the Falls County Sheriff's Office during the manhunt. The McLennan County Sheriff's Office also reportedly provided additional support.

Steele was apprehended at the end of the "lengthy" manhunt, according to the FCSO.

Steele is now in custody at the Falls County Jail for evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, with additional charges pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported in the incident. No further information has been released at this time.