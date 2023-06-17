Officer shot, suspect dead in officer involved shooting in Caldwell

The Caldwell Police Department reported an officer and suspect fired at one another during a vehicle burglary investigation.

CALDWELL, Texas — One suspect is dead and an officer was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell, Texas, according to the Caldwell Police Department.

Caldwell PD said officers responded to multiple vehicle burglaries in the early morning of Saturday, June 17, when an officer located two suspects, both of whom they said fled on foot.

Caldwell PD said an officer pursued one of the suspects on foot, and a physical struggle ensued between the two.

During the struggle, the officer was shot by the suspect, said Caldwell PD. They say the officer then returned fire, fatally injuring the suspect.

The officer was taken by Burleson St. Joseph Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital where they are reportedly in stable condition.

Caldwell PD have not released the names of the officer or the suspect at this time. The case is reportedly under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

Updates will be given as more information becomes available.