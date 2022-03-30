Domestic disturbance suspect dies after being detained by police

According to police, the suspect complained about a medical issue and officers contacted paramedics for assistance.

KILLEEN, Texas — A suspect died after being detained by police in Killeen early Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Lake Road around 7:40 a.m. about a domestic disturbance. Per new release, when police arrived the suspect had taken off on foot.

Police say they saw the suspect running towards Rancier Avenue and were able to arrest the suspect at the 4200 block of Rancier Avenue.

According to police, the suspect complained about a medical issue and officers contacted paramedics for assistance. EMS transported the suspect to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights where he was pronounced deceased.

No other information was released at this time.