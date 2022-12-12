Suspect identified and arrested from deadly hit and run in Killeen

The suspect was wanted for their involvement in the deadly Hit and Run on Sunday, Dec. 4.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department announced that the suspect involved in the fatal hit and run that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. has identified and arrested.

According to police, 35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Friday, Dec. 9.

Police say they were able to identify Lee after she voluntarily contacted the department.

After speaking with Lee, the Bell County District Attorney's Office reviewed the case and issued an arrest warrant, police say.

According to police, Lee was located and arrested by the United States Marshals Office - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Police say Lee is currently being held in the Bell County Jail and her bond is set at $1 million.

This arrest follows the hit and run that took place on Dec. 4 around 10 p.m.

Killeen police say officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian being struck by a car near Ft. Hood Road Street and West Lane.

Police identified the victim as Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright.

According to police, Wright had suffered severe injuries and despite the life-saving measures performed, she died at the scene.

Reports indicated that the suspect, Lee, had fled the scene in a light-colored truck before police arrived.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

To view the previous article on this incident, visit here.