Killeen police identify suspect in 2020 murder investigation

Police had been investigating the murder of Jonathan Allen Hampton since September, 2020.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police announced on Tuesday that a 21-year-old man had been arrested and charged with a murder dating back to 2020.

Police said Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges is accused in the shooting death of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, on September 16, 2020.

Police found Hampton shot in the head in the 1300 block of Fairview Dr..

Police did not release any details about what led them to identify Hodges as their suspect. His bond was set at $1-million.

Anyone with additional information about the case can call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.