Suspect identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Temple

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has identified the suspect in Sunday morning’s officer-involved shooting as 32-year-old Tiffany McCoy of Killeen.

In the early hours of Sept. 24, an officer-involved shooting occurred in Temple, leaving McCoy dead. The incident unfolded at approximately 12:59 a.m. when Temple Police Officers responded to a disturbance with shots fired in the 500 block of North 12th Street.

Upon arrival, officers encountered McCoy, who was found to be in possession of a firearm. McCoy reportedly pointed the firearm at the officers, prompting one of them to fire their weapon, striking McCoy.

Immediate medical assistance was provided on-site by Temple Police Officers, Temple Fire and Rescue, and Emergency Medical Services. Following initial treatment, McCoy was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital. Later, medical personnel at the hospital pronounced her dead.

In accordance with protocol, the officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Furthermore, an internal affairs investigation has been initiated to get into the details of the incident.