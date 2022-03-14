Suspect identified in fatal shootings of two children in Killeen

Killeen Police have released the name of a man involved in a homicide of two Killeen girls.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police have charged Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the killing of two Killeen girls during a domestic dispute on March 11.

Around 11:12 a.m. police were sent to the 400 block of West Vega Lane in reference to a shooting, according to Police Chief Charles Kimble.

Per KPD, when police entered the home they found 38-year-old Danielle Whitfield with a gunshot wound and were told two children had also been shot.

Police found 11-year-old Makayla R. Martin dead from her injuries at the scene. Her cousin, 6-year-old Alyssa Whitfield died of her injuries after being airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital around 12:20 p.m., according to a news release.

According to police, there was another child who escaped from the home and was unharmed.

Whitfield has been released from the hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries, police said.

According to the family Facebook page, the two girls were cousins. Their mothers, Danielle and Brittney Whitfield, were sisters.

A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Monday at 7:45 pm. A GoFundMe page has also been created to help the family with funeral and hospital costs.