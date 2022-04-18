Waco police seek help to find suspect in murder of 34-year-old man

Waco police obtained a murder warrant for Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, calling him armed and dangerous.

WACO, Texas — Waco police released a photo Monday of the person they suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man on the morning of April 15.

Police said Evaristo Jacobo Garcia was responsible for the death of Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47, who was found shot to death at his home in the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane.

Police obtained a murder warrant for Garcia that same day and issued a wanted bulletin to law enforcement agencies across the state, according to a news release sent on Monday.

The bulletin was intended for law enforcement use only, but the release said it was leaked on social media over the weekend.

"Due to the leaked information, the Waco Police Department would like to clarify a few details about the bulletin shared," the release stated. "The female and a 6-year-old boy stated to possibly be with Garcia are not suspects in this case and have both been located and are safe."