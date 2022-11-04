Suspect in custody after shooting leaves teen in hospital with life-threatening injuries

The identity of the suspect and victim have not been released at this time.

A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old was shot late night Thursday, according to the temple Police Department.

Temple Police received a call around 7:13 p.m. about a shooting near Jones Park in the area of S 23rd Street and W. Avenue H, according to police.

Around 7:19 p.m., Baylor Scott and White Hospital alerted Temple police about a teen with a gunshot wound who arrived at the hospital. His injuries are life-threatening, according to police.

The identity of the suspect and victim have not been released at this time.

There is no additional information at this time.