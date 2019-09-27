HOUSTON — Multiple law enforcement sources tell KHOU the suspect accused in the shooting death of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is an ex-con who's been wanted since 2017.

The suspect's name hasn't been officially released but we will release it as soon as it is.

Here's a timeline that shows his violent criminal history.

February 2002: The 47-year-old suspect shot a man in the leg, then went home and held police at bay. He was sitting in a chair in his garage with a gun and his 4-year-old son in his lap. After the hour-long SWAT standoff, the suspect surrendered and and was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

October 2002: He was sentenced to 29 years for aggravated kidnapping, according to TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel.

June 2014: After serving 12 years of the 29-year prison sentence, the suspect was released in 2014. But he isn't due to be discharged from parole until February of 2022.

2016: The suspect was charged with DWI two years after his release from prison, according to Desel. The charge was a violation of his parole but sources tell KHOU the parole board elected not to return him to prison.

January 1, 2017: A blue warrant was issued for the suspect for again violating his parole. This time, the violation involved an alleged assault of his girlfriend and possession of a prohibited weapon.

September 27, 2019: That warrant would have shown up Friday on the deputy’s in-car computer when he pulled him over and ran his driver's license.

The suspect was arrested Friday after the HCSO deputy was shot in the head during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County.

A few hours later, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Deputy Dhaliwal had died at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

