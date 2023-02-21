Suspect shot dead after threatening Harker Heights Police Officer with knife, police say

Harker Heights police said the officer shot the suspect after the person came at him with a knife.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person was shot and killed by a Harker Heights Police Officer early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the city.

According to police, the officer tried to stop the suspect at the intersection of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Blvd. around 1 a.m.

The suspect initially pulled over but then police said they drove off which started a chase. The suspect lost control of their vehicle at Indian Trail and Beeline Lane.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and came at the officer with a knife, according to police. The officer shot the suspect then began CPR until EMS arrived, police said.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the suspect dead just before 3:30 a.m. Their name was not released.