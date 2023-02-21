x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect shot dead after threatening Harker Heights Police Officer with knife, police say

Harker Heights police said the officer shot the suspect after the person came at him with a knife.

More Videos

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person was shot and killed by a Harker Heights Police Officer early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the city.

According to police, the officer tried to stop the suspect at the intersection of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Blvd. around 1 a.m. 

The suspect initially pulled over but then police said they drove off which started a chase. The suspect lost control of their vehicle at Indian Trail and Beeline Lane.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and came at the officer with a knife, according to police. The officer shot the suspect then began CPR until EMS arrived, police said.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the suspect dead just before 3:30 a.m. Their name was not released.

The officer was placed on administrative leave which is standard policy with the use of deadly force. The Texas Rangers were leading the investigation.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out