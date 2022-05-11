All clear after SWAT surround home in Waco, shooting suspect now at large

SWAT with the Waco PD surrounded the home in the 800 block of N. 32nd Street. When they went inside, no one was there, they said.

WACO, Texas — A woman is expected to be ok after she was reportedly shot in Waco Wednesday afternoon.

The Waco Police Department sent its SWAT team to the 800 block of North 32nd Street around 4:45 p.m. after they got a domestic disturbance call that resulted in the woman shot, police said. The woman was transported to the hospital where she is in stable condition, police said.

SWAT barricaded the home, thinking that the shooting suspect was inside. When they sent their crews into the home, they didn't find anyone, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., they cleared the area.

Waco Police are now searching for the suspected shooter. A description of the suspected shooter wasn't given by police and no arrests were made, police said.

No other information was available at this time.