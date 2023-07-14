Police: Man allegedly robbed Killeen business wearing hard hat, safety vest

Police said the suspect was wearing a yellow hard hat, reflective safety vest and a White Sox baseball hat.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say is a suspect in an aggravated robbery on July 14.

According to police, officers responded to a business in the 100 block of N. Gray St. around 3:47 p.m. in response to an aggravated robbery.

Police said it was reported that a man entered the business, displayed a weapon and demanded money before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with a large build, around 5'10". Police say he was wearing a yellow hard hat, a White Sox Baseball hat, a black shirt, dark pants with a dark stripe down the legs, black shoes and a reflective yellow and orange safety vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com, or through the P3Tips app.

Tips are confidential and anonymous and could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest of the person responsible.

