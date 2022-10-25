One of two suspects in theft of $750k worth of vehicles arrested after leading police on chase

Waco police said Isabel Gonzalez was captured in Mesquite after she led them on a chase in a stolen pickup truck.

MESQUITE, Texas — One of two people suspected in the theft of vehicles across Texas was captured in a stolen pickup truck in Mesquite, Waco police said Tuesday.

Isabel Gonzalez, 33, was caught Monday after leading Mesquite police on a 30 minute chase.

Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, 33, are suspected of stealing vehicles totaling $750,000.

Hernandez had not been caught at the time this article was written. He is also wanted for causing an accident and not stopping to render aid after he drove away during a traffic stop by Waco police.

Waco police are working with multiple agencies including the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Robinson police, Bellmead police and Plano police.