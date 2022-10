The suspect Jay Isiah Allen was later arrested while traveling near I-35 in Itasca, TX.

BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department.

Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22.