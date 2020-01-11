Suspect identified in shooting over 'social media beef' that killed 16-year-old, injured 2 others

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kenny Garrett. He has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

HOUSTON — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 24-year-old man who Houston police said killed a teenager and injured two other people in a shooting over "social media beef" in southwest Houston.

Police are looking for Kenny Garrett. He has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting took place on Oct. 26 in the 10800 block of Sharpview Drive.

According to court documents, two cousins had arranged to fight that day. One of the cousins brought two friends and one of the friend's boyfriend, later identified as Garrett.

During the fight, Garrett pulled out a gun and started shooting. Witnesses said he fired at least 15 shots.

Mareja Pratt, 16, was hit and died at the scene. Dakambrie Pratt, who was involved in the fight, and Anthony Thornabar, 32, suffered gunshot wounds. Both are expected to survive.

After the shooting, Garrett drove away in a red Chrysler 200 with three other women.

Those women later identified him as the shooter, court documents revealed.