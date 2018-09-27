BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Office identified the victim Thursday morning they said was shot and killed and whose body was found burned to the point it was unrecognizable.

Sheriff Eddy Lange identified the victim as Michael Allen Vanlandingham, 30, of Copperas Cove. He also named two suspects -- Owen Thomas Free III, 37, and Dana Francis Walcott, 39.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Walcott September 25 and charged him with Murder Intends Serious Bodily Injury Causing Death. His bond was set at one-million dollars, said Lange.

Lange said Free, also known as 'Tommy Knocker' had not yet been arrested. A warrant was issued for his arrest on the same charge.

According to the sheriff's office, Vanlandingham's body was found September 17 in the rubble of a fire near Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road. Two days after his body was found, the sheriff's office said Vanlandingham had been shot twice in the head.

His body was so badly burned authorities had to use dental records to identify him, according to the sheriff's office.

