Suspects identified in Temple gas station carjacking

The suspects are accused of stealing a man's car at gunpoint.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station.

Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.

The vehicle was later found in the 1000 block of S. 49th St. A short time later, police found two of the suspects.

One of them, Xzavier Jones, 20, ran from police and tossed the gun that police said was used in the robbery. Police were able to find the gun.

The victim positively identified Jones, and the second man, Matthew Sykes, 19, as the people who robbed him, police said.

Police later found a red SUV they said was used in the robbery. They identified the driver as Alexander Wyatt, 30, who was also arrested.