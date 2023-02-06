Suspended Itasca ISD superintendent bonds out of jail following undercover sex sting arrest

Superintendent Michael Stevens remains suspended with pay.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Suspended Itasca ISD Superintendent Michael Stevens bonded out of Harris County Jail on Tuesday, June 27, following his arrest during an undercover sex sting operation.

Stevens, 47, was arrested in Houston back in early June and charged with online solicitation of a minor, his bond had been set at $100,000.

Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said Stevens sent naked photos of himself to a "15-year-old girl" who was really an undercover officer. He also reportedly requested naked photos and videos of "her."

Since Stevens arrest, the Itasca ISD school board met multiple times to figure out his future with the district. Ultimately, it was decided that Stevens would remain suspended with pay and his ability to authorize any payments for the district was removed.