SWAT called as Waco police investigate robbery

Waco police said two people were in custody after a convenience store was robbed.

WACO, Texas — Waco police said a convenience store at 701 Lake Air Dr. was robbed Monday morning.

Police spokesman Sgt. Garen Bynum said two people were in custody. They had not been charged at the time this article was written.

Bynum said the robbery was the ninth in the last several weeks between the gas station at 701 Lake Air Dr. and one at 616 Lake Air. Dr.

Bynum said police did not know what connection the two people in custody had with the other robberies.