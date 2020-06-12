Owner killed during robbery at taqueria stand near Tomball, deputies say

The victim was shot early Sunday at his taqueria stand on FM 2978 at Caraway Lane, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A taqueria stand owner was shot and robbed Sunday morning at his business near the Tomball area, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Officers responded to shots fired about 1:15 a.m. to FM 2978 at Carraway Lane. They said two unidentified men went into the business and demanded property.

Investigators said the victim was found with a gunshot wound when deputies arrived, and his two assailants had already fled into the night.

MCSO investigators are waiting for autopsy results as they search for any possible leads that could aid in identify the suspects.

It's possibly the third time the stand had been robbed.

If you have any information related to the crime, please call MCSO homicide investigators.