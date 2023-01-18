Teen arrested after police find handgun in backpack at Waco High School

According to Principal Sterlin McGruder, the teen who was found in possession of the handgun does not attend the school.

WACO, Texas — According to a letter from Principal Sterlin McGruder, a 16-year-old was arrested at Waco High School after a handgun was found in his backpack Wednesday morning.

Principal McGruder says the teen does not attend the school and that he was possibly there with a student who he's related to.

According to Principal McGruder, the Waco ISD Police Department conducted a search of the teen and his belongings. Upon finding the handgun, the teen was taken into custody and criminal charges were filed, McGruder says.

Principal McGruder adds that the investigation is ongoing, but police have yet to find a reason to believe the teen had any intent to harm anyone.

Principal McGruder emphasizes that student and faculty safety is the highest priority and anyone involved in a serious crime like this will face extreme legal and disciplinary consequences.

Anyone wanting to report suspicious campus activity can make an anonymous report on the STOPit app.

