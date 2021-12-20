Teen charged after shooting at Mexia apartments

Mexia PD said there was a shooting on Dec. 10 at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Ross Street.

MEXIA, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was arrested last Saturday in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Mexia, according to the Mexia Police Department.

Mexia PD said there was a shooting on Dec. 10 at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Ross Street. Details about the shooting weren't released, but police said they arrested a teen in connection to the shooting.

The teen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the Limestone County Jail.

6 News is not releasing the teen's name because he is a minor and no adult charges were filed.

No other information was released.