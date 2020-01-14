HOUSTON — A teenager was shot in the leg while walking home from school in the Gulfton neighborhood, police told KHOU 11.

The incident happened near Chetwood Drive and Bellaire Boulevard.

The 17-year-old told police he was walking down the street when he heard a gunshot wound then felt a pain in his leg.

That's when he noticed he was shot.

Police did not say if they have any suspects in custody or if anyone else was injured.

