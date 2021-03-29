Police: Teen shot multiple times during Killeen drive-by shooting, searching for vehicle involved

The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot at in the 1600 block of Becker Drive, Killeen PD says.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon, which left a teen boy injured with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Around 12:55 p.m., police officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1600 block of Becker Drive.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Killeen PD said on Facebook.

The teen was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-life threatening injuries, police added.

Upon investigating, officers learned that a blue four-door car was traveling north on Becker Drive when someone inside the vehicle fired multiple rounds at the teen, police said. The vehicle then continued northbound on Becker Drive and fled before officers arrived, police said.

Detectives now consider the suspect inside the vehicle as armed and dangerous, police said.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or submit your tips at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.