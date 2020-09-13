Teenager shot multiple times overnight in Waco

The shooting happened at The Village Apartments located at 1100 N. 6th Street.

WACO, Texas — A teenage boy is in the hospital after being shot multiple times overnight. According to Officer Bynum with Waco PD, officers responded to a call just after 3 a.m. and found the teen.

Officer Bynum said the shooting happened at The Village Apartments at 1100 N. 6th Street. There were several people there when officers arrived, but they did not provide any additional details to police.