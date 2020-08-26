Temple aggravated assault case from June upgraded to murder

The status was changed after investigations found that Timothy Drabick, 59, was the victim of foul play upon being shot and later dying from the injuries.

TEMPLE, Texas — The status of a June aggravated assault in Temple has been elevated to murder.

The status was changed after initial investigations found that 59-year-old Timothy Drabick was the victim of foul play after being shot and later dying from his injuries, Temple police said.

Detectives continue to investigate the case and said there are no additional details at this time.

Temple police responded to a shooting Sunday, June 14 around 2:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of South 55th Street. Police found Drabick with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Temple in critical condition.

Police report that he died as a result of those injuries on July 28.